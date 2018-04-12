EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3000553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Sears on Main Street now joins the list of historic sites in Houston forever gone.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Rice University's president David Leebron unveiled their plans during a press conference, for what they are calling the 'midtown innovation district.'During this conference, we learned what's next for the now-shuttered Sears in Midtown.The iconic Midtown store closed its doors to the public earlier this year as part of a strategy to shutter unprofitable stores.Since it's closure, Rice University began studying what to develop on the site.Rice University followed Mayor Turner's announcement in a statement: