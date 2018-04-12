Burglars in Adidas flip flops break into cars in Cypress

EMBED </>More Videos

041118-ewn-6pm-riata-ranch-car-breakins-vid

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Cy-Fair area neighborhood is on alert after two suspects broke into several cars.

This happened in Riata Ranch, near SH-290 in northwest Harris County.

Surveillance video captured at one of the crime scenes shows two suspects, including one in what appears to be Adidas flip flops, getting inside a parked car with flashlights.

The video shows the suspects rummaging through everything before running off into the night.

The woman who sent us this video says the car was parked in her driveway.

At least three other neighbors in Riata Ranch reported their vehicles were broken into on Tuesday night.

Members of a neighborhood crime watch group say there has been an uptick in break-ins in the Cypress area over the last few weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-incar theftburglaryCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of drugging and raping girl as she slept
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Fort Bend ISD school bus involved in crash
Ex-Texas congressman Steve Stockman convicted of fraud
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected turn himself in on fraud charges
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Report names states with highest life expectancy
Astros' limited $11K Fan Ring sells out in a matter of days
Show More
Rockets' James Harden covers GQ for his 'wild style'
Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing woman in Clear Lake
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
Masters champion Patrick Reed makes stop at Chick-fil-A
Mayor unveils renovation plans at iconic Sears site
More News