Rockets face T-Wolves on Sunday in 1st round of NBA Playoffs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets now have a first round opponent in the NBA Playoffs and we know when they'll face them.
The Timberwolves' overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night helped Minnesota clinch the final playoff spot in the Western Conference as the eighth seed.
Houston is the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. The Rockets have home court advantage throughout the postseason.
The Rockets hold a 4-0 season series sweep of Minnesota. Houston last defeated the Timberwolves on March 18, 129-120.
Houston will host Minnesota for Game 1 on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Here's the rest of the schedule for the first round. These are listed in central time.
Game 2 - Wednesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. in Houston
Game 3 - Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Minnesota
Game 4 - Monday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. in Minnesota
Game 5 (if necessary) - Wednesday, April 25 in Houston, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary) - Friday, April 27 in Minnesota, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary) - Sunday, April 29 in Houston, TBD
