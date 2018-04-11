SOCIETY

Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston ranks 26th on Best Places to Live list (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Once again, U.S. News & World Report has named Houston one of the best places to live in the U.S. Last year, H-Town appeared at No. 20 on the list; for 2018, the Bayou City ranks 26th.

The publication describes Houston this way: "The Houston metro area attracts people with an entrepreneurial spirit and those who want to work at some of the country's largest companies. Not only is Houston the hub of the oil and gas industries, but it's also a major center of manufacturing and health care."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Houston isn't the only Lone Star city to nab a spot on the list. In fact, Austin takes the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row. San Antonio appears at No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live report card for 2018, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth, at No. 18.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinessu.s. & worldHouston
SOCIETY
Historic cemetery found on Ft. Bend ISD work site
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
Woodlands officials celebrate completion of Waterway
Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members holds 1st cookie sale
More Society
Top Stories
Neighbors spring into action to save residents from fire
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Show More
Houston Zoo gives rare access into security operation
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
More News