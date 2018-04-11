SPORTS

Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins (KTRK)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Houston's attempt at reviving the comeback magic seen last May at Target Field was simply smoke and mirrors.

After giving up eight runs during an abysmal Lance McCullers Jr. outing in the fourth inning, the Astros roared back to tie the game in the ninth at 8-8.

But, a two-out, walk-off home run by Max Kepler gave the Minnesota Twins the game and the series, 9-8.

RELATED:


McCullers pitched 3.2 innings, allowing seven hits and eight earned runs, including a two-run homer, all in the fourth.

The Astros responded immediately. In the fifth inning, Houston added four runs off of RBIs from Jose Altuve, Evan Gattis, and Max Stassi.

Alex Bregman hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning to cut the deficit, 8-6. Bregman went 4-for-6 on the day, notching his first four-hit game of his career.

Houston threatened in the seventh with bases loaded, but left all runners stranded.

By the ninth inning, though, the Astros got two runs out of a throwing error with bases loaded during a double play attempt.

Houston was poised to send the game into extra innings before reliever Brad Peacock gave up Minnesota's game-winning hit.

The Astros' most memorable comeback in 2017 came during a May 29 contest in Minnesota, when Houston, down six runs, plated 11 in the eighth inning.

The Astros (9-4) have their first losing streak of the season after dropping two straight against the Twins, who were a playoff team a season ago.

Houston returns to Minute Maid Park to start a three-game stand against the Rangers on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBMinnesota TwinsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lance Armstrong's son set to play football at Rice University
ON A MISSION: HBU player hoping for shot in the NFL
Kepler hits 2nd HR, connects in 9th, Twins beat Astros 9-8
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
More Sports
Top Stories
Neighbors spring into action to save residents from fire
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Show More
Houston Zoo gives rare access into security operation
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
ON A MISSION: HBU player hoping for shot in the NFL
More News