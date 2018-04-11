Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins

Houston's attempt at reviving the comeback magic seen last May at Target Field was simply smoke and mirrors.After giving up eight runs during an abysmal Lance McCullers Jr. outing in the fourth inning, the Astros roared back to tie the game in the ninth at 8-8.But, a two-out, walk-off home run by Max Kepler gave the Minnesota Twins the game and the series, 9-8.McCullers pitched 3.2 innings, allowing seven hits and eight earned runs, including a two-run homer, all in the fourth.The Astros responded immediately. In the fifth inning, Houston added four runs off of RBIs from Jose Altuve, Evan Gattis, and Max Stassi.Alex Bregman hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning to cut the deficit, 8-6. Bregman went 4-for-6 on the day, notching his first four-hit game of his career.Houston threatened in the seventh with bases loaded, but left all runners stranded.By the ninth inning, though, the Astros got two runs out of a throwing error with bases loaded during a double play attempt.Houston was poised to send the game into extra innings before reliever Brad Peacock gave up Minnesota's game-winning hit.The Astros' most memorable comeback in 2017 came during a May 29 contest in Minnesota, when Houston, down six runs, plated 11 in the eighth inning.The Astros (9-4) have their first losing streak of the season after dropping two straight against the Twins, who were a playoff team a season ago.Houston returns to Minute Maid Park to start a three-game stand against the Rangers on Friday.