A man arrested with multiple weapons at a downtown Houston hotel hours before one of the city's largest New Year's Eve parties has been cleared of a felony charge.Russell Ziemba was no-billed on a felony assault bodily injury charge, according to court documents. He still faces two misdemeanor charges for trespassing and carrying a handgun in a vehicle.Ziemba was found with a loaded rifle and hundreds of bullets in his hotel room on the 26th floor of the Hyatt Regency Downtown on Dec. 30, 2017.The suspect was arrested the morning before hundreds were set to gather to celebrate New Year's Eve at the Hyatt.Ziemba was held in the Harris County jail for a week, but was released on a $20,000 bond on Jan. 5, 2018.After posting bond, Ziemba was subjected to certain restrictions. A judge ordered that he could not have access to alcohol or guns. Officials also issued him an ankle monitor to keep him under house arrest.Houston police originally said they found three guns and lots of ammunition in Ziemba's hotel room. But according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, one officer reported finding two magazines and approximately 235 bullets in the room.One of the magazines was in his pocket, while his AR-15 was loaded.The DA said on the day of his arrest that Ziemba was intoxicated and bothering guests, and he refused to leave when asked.A police officer went with him to his room so he could gather his things, and discovered the guns and bullets.Reports say one of the weapons was located on the hotel desk.Ziemba was arrested for trespassing and assault on a police officer. He had a previous weapons charge from the week before, as well.While it's not known why Ziemba had the guns and the ammunition, the DA's office said it was concerning.The Houston police chief said after hours of questioning, they do not believe he intended to use the weapons.