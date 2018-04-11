FOOD & DRINK

'Diced Poke' Brings Poke And More To Midtown

Photo: Cindy K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving poke? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Diced Poke, the new addition is located at 917 Winbern St. in Midtown.

This new spot features a variety of poke bowls, poke burritos and mochi (Japanese rice cake). You can expect to find distinct and flavorful signature bowl combinations such as the Truffle Tuna, Honey Soy and Spicy Salmon. Other unique surprises include bamboo rice, a variety of masago (fish roe) and plenty of mouth-watering sauces.

Diced Poke has already attracted enthusiastic fans thus far, with a solid five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

Khanh T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 8th, said: "Beautiful place and nice atmosphere! I had the spicy salmon poke bowl! The salmon was fresh and delicious! Will definitely come back to try the different items on the menu!"

And Christine N. added: "You need to get their signature bowls."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Diced Poke is open Monday through Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sundays from 12pm-9pm.
