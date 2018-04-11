We are investigating a homicide in far East Harris Co, where a man has been shot dead at a home construction site in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way. No suspects in custody. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route along with PIO. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WGTZwCnaL3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 11, 2018

UPDATE: Searching for 2 suspects driving this Dodge van in today's fatal shooting on Pueblito Verde in Channelview. 1 is a black male, 5'11" med build, green shirt, dark pants, black cap and mask. 2 is black or Hisp male, med build, blue shirt and mask. Call 713-221-6000 #hounews pic.twitter.com/e4vX7bg2f8 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 11, 2018

One person is dead in an apparent homicide at a home construction site in east Harris County, deputies said.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a construction site supervisor was fatally shot at the site in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way.Investigators said two men approached the supervisor in an apparent robbery. An altercation ensued, which ended with a suspect fatally shooting the man.The two suspects are still on the run, authorities said.The sheriff's office released an image of a mini van that they believe was used by the suspects.