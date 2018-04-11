Homeless man found clinging to life on Midtown sidewalk after beating

EMBED </>More Videos

Homeless man found severely beaten in Midtown (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A person walking by spotted a homeless man and thought he was sleeping, until a closer look revealed the man had been a victim of a violent beating.

The man was found along Travis Street, between Hadley and McGowen on Wednesday morning.

The person who found him called 911. Police say the 50-year-old victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition, suffering severe head trauma.

"It looks like there was some kind of struggle and it looks like it was mainly (focused) towards his head," said HPD Det. Shaun Sylvester. "We are not sure if it was an instrument that was used at the same time or someone was trying to complete what they were doing. We're not sure."

Police say no weapon has been found. An investigation is ongoing. They're hoping surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex may help shed some light on the crime.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homelessbeatingMidtown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Houston Zoo addresses concerns after alleged attempted abductions
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Show More
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
More News