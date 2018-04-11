ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Encore! Electronic music pioneer returns to Houston 32 years after jaw-dropping show

EMBED </>More Videos

Jean-Michel Jarre returns to Houston after bringing the city to a standstill three decades ago. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jean-Michel Jarre, the electronic music pioneer who blew Houstonians away with his concert and light show 32 years ago, is back for an encore.

Jarre used the downtown skyline to put on what he calls a city scale concert complete with lasers and fireworks.

Over a million people showed up and parked on the freeways to watch the extravaganza in 1986.

The show boosted spirits at a time when the city was in an oil slump, and became a tribute to the astronauts lost in the Challenger explosion.


Jarre performed at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land Tuesday night, marking his first show in the area since 1986.

On Wednesday, he will tour the sites where he performed three decades ago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertmusicHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.'
Here's how you can score $10 'Hamilton' tickets in Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Houston Zoo addresses concerns after alleged attempted abductions
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Show More
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
More News