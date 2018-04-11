Sink Shroom promises to keep drain clog-free

On this Totally Worth It Wednesday, I tested the Sink Shroom.It's a little rubber gasket that you put in your sink to catch hair and everything else before it clogs it up.The Sink Shroom also prevents jewelry from falling into your drain.If you have a stopper, you have to remove it first, and then you insert the rubber gasket.The Sink Shroom sticks out about an inch.After a couple of days and the water running, you pull it out and there will be hair and other debris that you simply clean off.It may be a little gross at first, but it will prevent your drain from getting clogged.For less than $15, I'd say it's totally worth it!