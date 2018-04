EMBED >More News Videos What you can get when you go to Astros games this season

The World Series trophy is making the rounds again in the Houston area, so if you haven't seen it yet, you have another chance.Starting Wednesday, it will be on display at several locations. But take note, if you miss the April appearances, you won't have another shot for more than a month.HEB #5995225 A Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 770051:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.Walmart #5959111 Yale, Houston, TX 770072:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.Kroger #0171440 Studemont, Houston, TX 770074:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Twin Peaks4527 Lomitas Ave, Houston, TX 770984:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Kirby Ice House3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 770986:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Pub Fiction2303 Smith St #100, Houston, TX 770068:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Mattress Firm7514 FM 1960 Road East, Humble, TX 773466:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Mattress Firm10420 Broadway Suite B, Pearland, TX 775842:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Mattress Firm5610 W. Grand Parkway S. #100, Richmond, TX 774062:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.*August 4-5National Baseball Hall of Fame25 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326TBD*This event may require an admission fee.The event details and times are subject to change.You can always check tour dates on the Astros website