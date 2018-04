EMBED >More News Videos Crews are on the scene on the East Freeway at Highway 99 in Chambers County.

A big rig wreck in Chambers County has spilled a white substance all over the westbound lanes of I-10 near Highway 99. The lanes were closed for hours during the clean-up process. The freeway was reopened to traffic just before 11 a.m.A white powder leaked out of a gaping hole in the vehicle. According to DPS, the substance is ash compound, using in concrete. It is not toxic.