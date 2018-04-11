ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --Authorities said someone tried to use the magic of Disney to hide 500 pounds of methamphetamine.
Officials said agents confiscated Disney wax figurines near Atlanta they believed were being used as a decoy and ended up finding drugs concealed inside 500 figurines.
The DEA says this is one of the biggest meth busts in the Atlanta area.
SEE ALSO: Officers seize meth burritos from driver
The drugs originated in Mexico and the street value was said to be around $2 million.
RELATED: Police arrest man trying to smuggle cocaine inside fake butt implants