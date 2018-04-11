Authorities find meth in 500 Disney figurines in the Atlanta area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meth found in Disney figurines (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Authorities said someone tried to use the magic of Disney to hide 500 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said agents confiscated Disney wax figurines near Atlanta they believed were being used as a decoy and ended up finding drugs concealed inside 500 figurines.

The DEA says this is one of the biggest meth busts in the Atlanta area.

SEE ALSO: Officers seize meth burritos from driver

The drugs originated in Mexico and the street value was said to be around $2 million.
RELATED: Police arrest man trying to smuggle cocaine inside fake butt implants

EMBED More News Videos

A man was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs in his swim trunks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsmethu.s. & worldmexicoGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Houston Zoo addresses concerns after alleged attempted abductions
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Show More
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
More News