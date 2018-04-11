DOUBLE MURDER

Texas Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son

EMBED </>More Videos

Border patrol agent charged for murders of woman and baby (KTRK)

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas Border Patrol agent has been arrested in the double homicide of a woman and her 1-year-old son.

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, 28, called 911 Monday, claiming to have discovered the bodies near the river banks in Laredo. But investigators later learned that he was in a relationship with the woman.

The victims are identified as 27-year-old Grizelda Hernandez and her son Dominick Alexander Hernandez.

KGNS reports that Grizelda and her son showed visible signs of foul play.

He's in the Webb County Jail without bond and is charged with two counts of capital murder.

According to KGNS, Aviles was a border patrol supervisor and agent for nine years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double murderwoman killedhomicide investigationtexas newsborder patrolchild killedLaredo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOUBLE MURDER
Teenage couple found slain in abandoned mine shaft
Atascocita couple's killer still not known 3 years later
Pastor's son, friend killed in apparent double homicide
Off death row, Sugar Land convict 'given new life'
More double murder
Top Stories
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Houston Zoo addresses concerns after alleged attempted abductions
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
PRETTY IN PINK: Rosy Kit Kat bars coming soon
Show More
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
More News