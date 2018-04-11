GET FIT FAST: Work out at home in less than 20 minutes

If you're like me, finding time to get an effective workout in is a challenge all in itself. Here are three workouts you can do from home without any equipment that will get you back on track ahead of summer.
"You're going to see amazing results, even if you only give it 20 to 30 minutes," said Kathy Laucius, Nationally Recognized Fitness Trainer.
Kathy knows all too well what it's like to struggle when it comes to finding time to get fit.
"You're going to have those days when your kids are sick and you can't get to the gym or you're traveling," she said.
Now she's sharing these three effective workouts that will get you results.
First: The Body Squat
"Feet about shoulder width apart, you want to keep you weight in your heels. Pretend like you're sitting back into a chair."
Second: A Knee Push-Up
"It doesn't have to be a big time push-up. We can do this on our knees. Hands shoulder apart, keep hands under shoulders and keep your back neutral."
Third: V-Sit-Ups
Start with your arms by your waist, and bring your legs and arms up together. If it's too tough, try a simple pulse move.
Kathy also says you want to include cardio in your quick workout which can consist of mountain climbers or running in place.
Circuit training with timed intervals
Body weight squats
Knee push-up
Sit-ups
Mountain climbers
Rest
Each exercise is done for 30 seconds and you move through the exercises back to back until you rest. Repeat 8 times.
If you want to add weights, here are Kathy's suggestions.
Dumbbell workout
Some exercises use more than two muscle groups at one time.
Body squat with shoulder press - 20 reps
Single arm row - 10 each arm
Wall sit with bicep curls - 15-20 curls
Triceps dips off bench or chair - 15 reps
Plank - hold for 30-60 seconds
Repeat each exercise then rest for 2 minutes: Repeat 4 times.
Cardio Workout
Alternate 1 minute of running in place or jumping jacks with 1 minute of marching in place.
Do for 20 minutes.
Get more tips from Kathy Laucius at thetimeisnowfitness.com
