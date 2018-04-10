Keuchel allows early runs in 4-1 Astros loss vs. Twins

Ski mask not a problem for @ABREG_1 Another great play at third. #Astros — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 11, 2018

Expectations are great, but if your like me you feel a little down when the #Astros lose any game. #NeverSettle #wineverygame @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) April 11, 2018

Dallas Keuchel's pursuit of his first win of 2018 will have to wait once again.The former Cy Young Award winner allowed three earned runs on four innings pitched. The Astros drop the middle of three games with the Minnesota Twins, 4-1.Runs were hard to come by for the Astros, who came up with only seven hits to go 1-for-6 on runners in scoring position.Jake Marisnick drove the only run on a two-out RBI that sent Josh Reddick home.Keuchel's futility saw its apex in the second inning when he walked Joe Mauer on bases loaded to bring the game to 3-1.Of three starts in the season, Keuchel notched his second loss. Keuchel is next scheduled to start in Seattle on April 16.Houston (9-3) will look to win the series on Wednesday with Lance McCullers Jr. taking the mound for a matinee game set for 12:10 p.m.