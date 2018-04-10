EDUCATION

Fort Bend ISD parents share frustration over rezoning possibility

Parents react to Fort Bend ISD's rezoning proposal (KTRK)

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) --
In a packed auditorium on Tuesday night, all eyes were fixed on the big screen.

Fort Bend ISD leaders talked more about the ideas for adjusting projected school enrollment, keeping facilities maintained and deciding what to do with under utilized schools in the district.
WATCH: Parents react to 'ideas' in Fort Bend ISD
Rezoning causing concerns for parents in Fort Bend County.


The ideas presented are coming from a steering committee and a consulting firm explaining some options, which include closing some schools.

School officials said these are only ideas right now, and that is why it is important for community members to come and hear them before more formal recommendations are made.
