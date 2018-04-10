The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are looking for you to be a part of the most exciting cheerleading team in the NFL.Cheerleader hopefuls will begin the tryout process at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday, April 14.Once you're picked, it's your chance to see the world on military tours and special appearances.The Houston Texans Cheerleaders will perform at NRG Stadium in front of at least 70,000 fans at Texans home games, as well as on the road and on national television.: Saturday, April 143:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Registration4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Round One7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Round Two9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Round ThreeLocation: Houston Methodist Training Center: Sunday, April 15InterviewsTime & Location TBD*Dance friendly shoes.*Dance hot pants or briefs, no thongs.*Midriff top.*Hair and makeup need to be performance quality, no ponytails.*One current photo, and size.*Completed waiver.*Valid photo I.D.*Water, dry snacks, mirrors and blankets*Must be 18 years of age by April 2. There is no maximum age limit.*Must have a high school diploma or G.E.D.*Must at least have a part-time job or be a student.*No height or weight requirements, but you must be in good physical condition.*Rehearsals are usually 9 hours each week. Typically Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.*During the season, the time commitment is around 16 hours per week, including games.*Cheerleaders are also required to do 50 appearances each year.*Most team members are full-time students, full-time mothers, or have full-time jobs.*Being a Houston Texans Cheerleader is not a full-time job, although Cheerleaders are paid for appearances, gameday, rehearsal, and all other hours worked.