Houston Texans' Kareem Jackson turns 30

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With three of his 14 career interceptions returned for a touchdown, cornerback Kareem Jackson is a certified star of the Texans defense.
Today, is Kareem's birthday and he's turning the big 3-0. In honor of his big day, here are five facts about Jackson:
- Kareem Jackson was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2010.
- Won the 2009 BCS Championship while playing for the University of Alabama.
- He grew up in Macon, Georgia.
- In 2017, he launched his own clothing line, Fly Guy Clothing Co.
- The 2018 season will be Kareem's ninth with the Texans.
Happy birthday, Kareem!