Houston Texans' Kareem Jackson turns 30

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With three of his 14 career interceptions returned for a touchdown, cornerback Kareem Jackson is a certified star of the Texans defense.

Today, is Kareem's birthday and he's turning the big 3-0. In honor of his big day, here are five facts about Jackson:

  • Kareem Jackson was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2010.
  • Won the 2009 BCS Championship while playing for the University of Alabama.
  • He grew up in Macon, Georgia.
  • In 2017, he launched his own clothing line, Fly Guy Clothing Co.
  • The 2018 season will be Kareem's ninth with the Texans.


Happy birthday, Kareem!
