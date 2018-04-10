Houston Texans' Kareem Jackson turns 30

Kareem Jackson was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2010.

Won the 2009 BCS Championship while playing for the University of Alabama.

He grew up in Macon, Georgia.

In 2017, he launched his own clothing line, Fly Guy Clothing Co.

The 2018 season will be Kareem's ninth with the Texans.

With three of his 14 career interceptions returned for a touchdown, cornerback Kareem Jackson is a certified star of the Texans defense.Today, is Kareem's birthday and he's turning the big 3-0. In honor of his big day, here are five facts about Jackson:Happy birthday, Kareem!