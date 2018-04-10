Driving too slow on Virginia highways can cost you $100

Driving too slow on highways can cost you $100 (KTRK)

By
RICHMOND, Virginia (KTRK) --
There's a new law in Virginia that is receiving a lot of praise. If you are driving too slow on highways, you could get a ticket.

More than 16,000 drivers have been fined since July, when Virginia began issuing $100 tickets for driving too slow in the left lane or committing similar violations, such as failing to stay in the right lane except when passing.

Virginia State Police say the left lane is only for driving posted speeds and passing other vehicles.

The effort is designed to ease traffic congestion - and road rage.

Drivers say they love the efforts to speed up congestion and gave the law a thumbs up.
