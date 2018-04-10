PETS & ANIMALS

Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna off NC coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna off NC coast (KTRK)

MANTEO, North Carolina --
A retired army general from Delaware is making records. Scott Chambers put his name in the North Carolina record book Monday, after reeling in a massive 877-pound Bluefin tuna off the coast of the Oregon Inlet.

According to the NC Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the giant tuna measured 113 inches curved fork length and had a girth of 79 inches.

The record-breaking catch came after a two hour battle, WCNC reports.

The previous record for Bluefin tuna, which was set in 2011, was 805 pounds.

It was also caught off the Oregon Inlet.

However, the world record is still up for grabs. It was set in 1979 when a fisherman hauled in a gigantic 1,496-pound fish off Nova Scotia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishingbeachesu.s. & worldarmyNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Baby squirrel with broken arm gets cast
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
Family claims American Airlines shipped their dog to wrong city
Who wins? Bobcat and rattlesnake face off in sidewalk showdown
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mom recalls strange encounter with man at Houston Zoo
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
EARLY WARNING: Plan for possible storms on Friday
Girl caught on camera stealing 71-year-old woman's dog
Man allegedly chokes son's teammate over video game fight
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
2 dead in crash involving charter bus in Walker County
Purse snatcher drags woman as they struggle over bag
Show More
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Former Texan charged after allegedly crashing into ex-wife's SUV
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
More News