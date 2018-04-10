HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but free breakfast is a different story.
Now through April 12, Dish Society is offering free breakfast at each of their three locations.
A different breakfast dish will be served each day.
Tuesday, April 10: Free House Breakfast Tacos (2)
Wednesday, April 11: Free traditional breakfast plate
Thursday, April 12: Free chicken and biscuits
The offer is limited to one per person.
Breakfast is served daily from 7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Check here to see which location is near you.