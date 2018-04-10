FOOD & DRINK

Dish Society offering free breakfast now through Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Dish Society is offering breakfast on the house now through Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but free breakfast is a different story.

Now through April 12, Dish Society is offering free breakfast at each of their three locations.

A different breakfast dish will be served each day.

Tuesday, April 10: Free House Breakfast Tacos (2)
Wednesday, April 11: Free traditional breakfast plate
Thursday, April 12: Free chicken and biscuits

The offer is limited to one per person.

Breakfast is served daily from 7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Check here to see which location is near you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree foodbreakfastHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston's Better Luck Tomorrow wins top 10 new restaurant honor
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of Kale from Trader Joe's
Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day
Torch belly fat with these 3 delicious and amazing snacks!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Sanchez: Taxpayer money safe after firing of accused ex-employee
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Find out what's replacing the 'We Love Houston' sign
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Show More
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
College senior poses with gun and Trump shirt in graduation photo
More News