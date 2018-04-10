At about noon Monday, neighbors heard a shrill scream.Rosemary Contreras says she ran outside and saw a man covered in blood."He was standing there with a knife in his hand. He was trying to close to the garage. He was screaming that he killed his family in Spanish," she said.After seeing that, Contreras says she ran back home to call 911.By the time Kerman police arrived, it was too late.Inside the house, they found a woman's body.They also found the man with several stab wounds.He died on his way to the hospital.Contreras described witnessing the disturbing scene in her neighborhood, "very, very frightening because they were a very quiet family. There was never any yelling. You never heard them fighting. They had a wedding in their backyard last year."Fresno County Sheriff's detectives haven't released the victims' identities or their relationship, but believe it's possible the deaths were a murder-suicide."My detectives are trying to research if there is a back history regarding domestic issues. That's not certain at this time," said Sgt. Jon Alvarado.Neighbors say the couple was married and going through a divorce.A friend had dropped the woman off to gather her belongings when the confrontation happened."She said he grabbed her and took her in the house. She was trying to open the door to help her and she couldn't open the door," said Contreras.There were also several kids living in the home.Fortunately, the children were at school the time of the stabbing.Neighbors say the couple was hard-working and never showed any signs of violence.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is now in charge of the investigation.