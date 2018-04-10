Uber's latest move means your next ride could be on 2 wheels

How about a two-wheel Uber ride instead of four? The company is buying a bike-sharing service called Jump.The move gives Uber access to Jump's 12,000 dockless, GPS-enabled bikes.Because they're dockless, the bikes can be left at any rack when riders reach their destinations.The bikes remain disabled until the next user unlocks them by using a code on their smartphone.Jump is located in 40 cities across six countries.It's not here in Houston, but the agreement with Uber could eventually change that!