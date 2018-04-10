Houston's Better Luck Tomorrow wins top 10 new restaurant honor

Food & Wine Magazine has selected Houston's Better Luck Tomorrow as one of the top ten restaurants in the country to open in the last 14 months.The kitchen is led by acclaimed chef Justin Yu, and the bar by Bobby Hugel of Anvil fame.Some of the most buzzed about dishes include "Party Melt" -- a beef patty with crispy cheese and caramelized onions, and brunch items such as the custard French toast.Better Luck Tomorrow boasts some of the city's most imaginative dishes, yet it still prides itself on being a bar first, and restaurant second.It's located off of Yale, just north of I-10.