BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --Police say several men robbed a Target pharmacy in Baytown before leading them on a chase that ended in northeast Houston shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers spotted the suspects' vehicle and chased it into Houston where it crashed into a ditch.
The men tried to run away, but police caught and arrested them.
At one point during the chase, the suspects threw out a trash can containing dozens of pill bottles.
Some of the pill bottles police recovered were of Hydrocodone.
Just last month, masked robbers led police on a high-speed chase after breaking into a Walmart pharmacy in northwest Harris County.