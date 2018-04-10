Suspects toss dozens of pill bottles during chase after robbing Target pharmacy in Baytown

Baytown police say men robbed a Target pharmacy then led them on a chase. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say several men robbed a Target pharmacy in Baytown before leading them on a chase that ended in northeast Houston shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers spotted the suspects' vehicle and chased it into Houston where it crashed into a ditch.

The men tried to run away, but police caught and arrested them.

At one point during the chase, the suspects threw out a trash can containing dozens of pill bottles.

Some of the pill bottles police recovered were of Hydrocodone.

Just last month, masked robbers led police on a high-speed chase after breaking into a Walmart pharmacy in northwest Harris County.
