Police are looking for the person who shot into an apartment, hitting a mother in the leg while her children slept on the floor nearby.It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Gulfton Apartments off Fondren Road near Harwin Drive."We don't have a motive right now. The information we have right now is the suspect walked right up to the window, fired the shots and ran," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police.Investigators say a father and mother were asleep inside a first floor apartment when the shooter fired at least one shot. The man was not hit but the woman was injured. Police say four children were on the floor right under the window where the shooter stood."Fortunately, the bullets flew over them and didn't strike them," Crowson said.Surveillance video catches a man running from the direction of the apartment around 1:30 a.m.ABC13 talked to the mother who did not want to be identified. "The bullet went through my leg. I didn't feel it at the time. And I screamed and I woke up my husband and he grabbed the kids. We came to the living room to hide because we thought they were probably still out there," she said.She told us she has lived in the apartment for years and doesn't know why anyone would want to target them.At this point, police have not released a description of the shooter.