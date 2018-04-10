You can get a free scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday.
The Vermont ice cream maker is celebrating its annual Free Cone Day to thank customers for spreading what they call peace, love and ice cream.
Participating stores in the Houston area will be serving free scoops from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
List of participating stores in the Houston area:
Seawall- Galveston
4408 Seawall Boulevard
Galveston, TX 77550
409-770-9566
Kirby
5515 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX 77005
832-677-2300
Sugar Land Town Square
16155 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
281-980-0088
