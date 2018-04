You can get a free scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday.The Vermont ice cream maker is celebrating its annual Free Cone Day to thank customers for spreading what they call peace, love and ice cream. Participating stores in the Houston area will be serving free scoops from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.Seawall- Galveston4408 Seawall BoulevardGalveston, TX 77550409-770-9566Kirby5515 Kirby DriveHouston, TX 77005832-677-2300Sugar Land Town Square16155 City WalkSugar Land, TX 77479281-980-0088