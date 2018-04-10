FREE FOOD

Peace, love and ice cream: Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day

Aleck Woodmaster serves up a free ice cream cone at the Ben & Jerry's shop in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, April 25, 2006. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

You can get a free scoop of ice cream at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday.

The Vermont ice cream maker is celebrating its annual Free Cone Day to thank customers for spreading what they call peace, love and ice cream.

Participating stores in the Houston area will be serving free scoops from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

List of participating stores in the Houston area:

Seawall- Galveston
4408 Seawall Boulevard
Galveston, TX 77550
409-770-9566

Kirby
5515 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX 77005
832-677-2300

Sugar Land Town Square
16155 City Walk
Sugar Land, TX 77479
281-980-0088

