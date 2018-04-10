SOCIETY

Life coach Tony Robbins apologizes for comments about "Me Too" movement

Tony Robbins apologizes for MeToo movement comments (KTRK)

He's one of the nation's best-known life coaches, but Tony Robbins is apologizing for making comments about the "Me Too" movement recently.

Robbins suggested at one of his events last month in California that women were using the #MeToo movement "to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else."

A clip of his remarks made while arguing with a woman at the event was posted on Twitter, and shared thousands of times, including by Tarana Burke, the founder of the "Me Too" movement. She joined a chorus of people criticizing him, and she called his remarks "deplorable."
"We have a hard enough time trying to shift the narrative about what this movement really is and he stands in front of thousands of his followers and completely misrepresents the @MeTooMVMT," Ms. Burke wrote.

On Sunday, Mr. Robbins apologized. He posted an apology saying in part, "I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement," he said. "Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of 'empowerment through empathy,' which makes it a beautiful force for good."

