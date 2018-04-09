Car rams motorcycle during road rage

SARASOTA, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida are searching for a motorist who slammed his car into a man on a motorcycle during an apparent road rage incident in Sarasota.

Deputies received a call of a possible road rage on Sunday afternoon. A witness recorded the man on the motorcycle hitting the window of a car as they were driving down the street.

The motorist responded by slamming into the motorcycle knocking the rider to the ground. The witness shared the video and now police are posting it in hopes that someone can identify the suspect.
