Love tacos? This might be your dream job.Moe's Southwest Grill is partnering with Monster.com to create a unique opportunity to fold your passion with a paycheck.Moe's is hiring a CTO - a Chief Taco Officer - to lead the charge of introducing fans to the brand's newest menu item - Three Amigos tacos - with carnitas, chicken and steak.The CTO will travel on Moe's food truck on the first-ever taco tour, giving away free tacos across the country.The tour starts June 1 in Atlanta.Think you've got what it takes? Entriesthrough April 20.