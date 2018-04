EMBED >More News Videos In the mood for some tacos? Check out these five taco joins around town!

Love tacos? This might be your dream job.Moe's Southwest Grill is partnering with Monster.com to create a unique opportunity to fold your passion with a paycheck.Moe's is hiring a CTO - a Chief Taco Officer - to lead the charge of introducing fans to the brand's newest menu item - Three Amigos tacos - with carnitas, chicken and steak.The CTO will travel on Moe's food truck on the first-ever taco tour, giving away free tacos across the country.The tour starts June 1 in Atlanta.Think you've got what it takes? Entriesthrough April 20.