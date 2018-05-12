HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's time to make plans for summer fun, and why not travel for free?
METRO is offering the Summer of Fun Student Pass. The card allows students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade ride for free all summer. The free ride offer includes both buses and rail tickets.
Apply now and the offer is good from June 1st, 2018 through September 1st. After that date, the card turns into a METRO Student Q Fare Card. Students ride at a 50 percent discount, which is still a great deal.
According to METRO, there are various ways to apply.
You can call METRO at 713-635-4000 and request a mail-in application.
You can also visit a RideStore at 1900 Main Street or 1001 Travis Street.
Groups such as summer camps and school programs can also apply as long as they have 10 or more students. To register your group, contact Karen Marshall at Karen.Marshall@ridemetro.org or call 713-739-4980.