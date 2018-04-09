TRAVEL

TripAdvisor ranks Southwest Airlines as one of the world's best

Southwest Airlines ranks 6 on the 10 best airlines list (KTRK)

If you are a frequent Southwest Airlines customer, then you'll be happy to learn that the airline was named as the top North American carrier.

Southwest Airlines is the sixth best airline in the world, according to TripAdvisor's 2018 Travelers Choice Awards.

The airline ranking was based on travelers' reviews submitted to the website from February 2017 to February 2018 on factors including customer service, cleanliness and seat comfort.

Southwest Airlines was the only U.S. carrier to rank in the top 10.

Singapore Airlines ranked No. 1 worldwide, followed by Air New Zealand, Emirates, Japan Airlines, EVA Air, Jet2, Qatar Airways, Azul and Korean Air.
