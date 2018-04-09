Authorities in Anahuac said an alleged altercation between two patrons at a restaurant left one of the men dead and the other behind bars.According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at The Crawfish Place Bar & Grill at around 1 a.m. Sunday.Deputies were called to the restaurant to find 46-year-old Justin Berry injured. The sheriff's office said Berry was taken by ambulance to Bayside Hospital and then taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hospital, where he died.Deputies later determined Berry and 25-year-old Nicholas Cole Fregia allegedly exchanged words earlier in the night and had to be separated by bar patrons.Deputies said Fregia later in the night allegedly struck Berry from behind, causing the victim to fall to the ground.Authorities said deputies made contact with Fregia, who told them he was willing to surrender. Deputies, though, believed he was running from them when he stopped all contact with them.Deputies eventually tracked Fregia to a motel in Cleveland where he was arrested.Fregia is being held on a felony murder charge. His bond was set for $200,000.