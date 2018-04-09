BUSINESS

Queen Mary is renting out its 'most haunted' room

EMBED </>More Videos

Thrill seekers can now spend the night in Queen Mary's "most haunted" room for the first time in 30 years. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, California --
For the first time in 30 years, the Queen Mary in Long Beach will let you stay in what many believe is the historic ship's most haunted place.

Stateroom B340, which has reported paranormal activity for years, can be rented out starting at $499 a night beginning Friday, April 13.

"The last time the room was occupied by a guest was in the 1980s," said Stephen Sowards, General Manager of the Queen Mary, in a statement. "For decades we've had thousands of visitors request to occupy the room, and after 30 years, we are excited to once again extend the offer to our guests."

SNEAK PEEK: Thrill seekers can now spend the night in Queen Mary's "most haunted" room for the first time in 30 years.



Representatives from The Queen Mary said many paranormal encounters have taken place in Stateroom B340 dating back to the ship's final ocean voyage in 1967.

Previous guests have reported lights and faucets turning on and off by themselves.

Other guests say their bed covers were pulled off while they were asleep, and some woke up to see a dark figure standing by their bed.

Besides the chance of seeing something spooky, the room also offers a chest with items such as a Ouija board, tarot cards, crystal ball and ghost hunting equipment, along with standard hotel room amenities.

Room reservations are available at 877-342-0742. For more information visit queenmary.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessboatsrentshaunted househotelsocietyghostu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Downtown Disney: Step into 'Star Wars' world in hyper-reality
Man with cancer awarded $37M in Johnson & Johnson powder case
Target changes hiring policy after discrimination allegations
Delta: Data of 'several hundred thousand' customers exposed
More Business
Top Stories
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Ex-deputy and husband want deadly Denny's fight trial moved
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Long line stretches outside 'Domecoming' celebration
Spa worker charged with prostitution wanted by deputies
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Man allegedly grazed in road rage shooting on 249
Show More
Celebrities you didn't know were born in Houston
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
More News