A woman in southwest suburban Montgomery was charged for discharging a firearm in an attempt to stop a dog from attacking her dog.Police said on March 26, the dog belonging to Mark Gomez, 58, attacked the dog belonging to Aubrey Wells, 45..As the dogs continued fighting in a vacant lot in the 1300 block of Pearl Street, Wells attempted to separate them by firing two shots from a firearm, striking Gomez's dog.The dogs were eventually separated and taken to an animal hospital for injuries.Wells was charged with discharge of a firearm. Gomez was charged with keeping a dangerous animal.Both are due in court April 26.