HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Prominent Houston chef Bruce Molzan appeared in court Monday morning after being charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to court records.
A judge stated in court that Molzan cannot be near kids at all, especially the two alleged victims.
Molzan, who is the chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, posted two $10,000 bonds.
Molzan's attorney, Joel Androphy, released the following statement to ABC13:
"These complaints come out of a family court proceeding. There are visitation and child custody matters. There is no better way of gaining leverage in a child custody matter than by filing false complaints. We are prepared to deal with it and we are confident going forward that we can show the grand jury these charges are false. There won't be an indictment and the charges will be dismissed. Family court is a cesspool for these types of allegations."
Last year, Texas Parks & Wildlife alleged Molzan purchased and sold illegal fish off the menus at Ruggles Green and Ruggles Black and profited more than $400,000. A two-year investigation revealed that the illegal network had been ongoing since at least 2013.