What does your sleep position say about you?

Many of us go to sleep each night in the same position.
Some experts believe your favorite sleep position can actually tell a lot about your personality.
According to an article in Prevention magazine, if you sleep on your side in a fetal position, body language experts say it could mean you're a worrier.
If you sleep on your back with your arms beside you, you may have a tendency to be bossy, stubborn, and set in your ways.
If you sleep on your back with your arms over your head, there's a good chance you're always ready to listen to and help others.
If you sleep on your stomach, experts says it could often feel like you don't have much control over what happens in your life or you're just hanging on for the ride.
