Bartender charged in connection with deadly drunk driving crash appears in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bartender Amy Allen, 40, appeared in court Monday morning after being charged with acting with criminal negligence by allowing underage customer Veronica Rivas and her 17-year-old passenger to drink alcohol at Crescent City sports bar back in February.



Rivas is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed Shayla Joseph, 36, and her 3-month-old baby, Braylan Jabari Joseph.

Three other people have also been charged for their roles in the deadly drunk driving crash.

Devin Jackson, 24, is the son of the bar's owner. Jackson is charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.

Texas law bans the sale of alcohol to those under the age of 21.

John C. Medina, 23, was also charged with purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.

That's a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail along with a $4,000 fine.

Medina was charged with aggravated perjury for lying to a grand jury, as well. That charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Allen is also accused of not checking their IDs.

That charge comes with a penalty of up to one year in jail.

Shayla Joseph, 36, and her son Braylan Jabari Joseph were killed on Feb. 28 when police say Rivas slammed into them at the intersection of I-45 and El Dorado.

Rivas is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Husband of woman and child killed in crash talks about losing family

"One night of reckless partying resulted in a lifetime of loss for Bryan Joseph, who lost his wife and son," said Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare. "We owe Mr. Joseph, Shayla Joseph and young Braylan justice, and that includes not just holding Veronica Rivas responsible, but every person who had a hand in setting this tragedy in motion."

Rivas' blood alcohol level was reportedly twice the legal limit two hours after the crash.

RELATED: Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash that killed Clear Lake woman and baby

