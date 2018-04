EMBED >More News Videos Bartender turns herself in to face charges tied to Clear Lake drunk driving crash

Teare: receipts show adults bought drinks but the under age drinkers were at the bar. Adults buying 4 margaritas at a time — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 5, 2018

Devin Jackson, seen here, and two others are charged for buying a 20 yo and 17 yo alcohol at a restaurant. The 20 yo crashed and killed a mother and her 3mo baby the same night @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/oeBnwfMPjz — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) April 5, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos The D.A.'s office announces charges against a bartender and others, related to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of a woman and her baby

EMBED >More News Videos Driver suspected of driving drunk in crash that killed mom, baby expected in court

EMBED >More News Videos Sources tell Eyewitness News that Veronica Rivas allegedly did cocaine in a parking lot before the crash that killed a mother and her baby in Clear Lake.

Bartender Amy Allen, 40, appeared in court Monday morning after being charged with acting with criminal negligence by allowing underage customer Veronica Rivas and her 17-year-old passenger to drink alcohol at Crescent City sports bar back in February.Rivas is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed Shayla Joseph, 36, and her 3-month-old baby, Braylan Jabari Joseph.Three other people have also been charged for their roles in the deadly drunk driving crash. Devin Jackson, 24, is the son of the bar's owner. Jackson is charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor. Texas law bans the sale of alcohol to those under the age of 21.John C. Medina, 23, was also charged with purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.That's a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail along with a $4,000 fine.Medina was charged with aggravated perjury for lying to a grand jury, as well. That charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.Allen is also accused of not checking their IDs.That charge comes with a penalty of up to one year in jail.Shayla Joseph, 36, and her son Braylan Jabari Joseph were killed on Feb. 28 when police say Rivas slammed into them at the intersection of I-45 and El Dorado.Rivas is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter."One night of reckless partying resulted in a lifetime of loss for Bryan Joseph, who lost his wife and son," said Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare. "We owe Mr. Joseph, Shayla Joseph and young Braylan justice, and that includes not just holding Veronica Rivas responsible, but every person who had a hand in setting this tragedy in motion."Rivas' blood alcohol level was reportedly twice the legal limit two hours after the crash.