Police looking for robbery suspected who pepper sprayed store employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying three women wanted for robbing the Fry's Electronics store in southwest Houston.

HPD says the women walked into the store near Bellfort and started putting items in their purses.

According to reports, store employees were alerted and asked the thieves to take the items out of their purses. One of the women allegedly pulled out a can of pepper spray and started spraying it towards the employees.

Police said the trio then ran out of the store and sped off in a blue Nissan.
