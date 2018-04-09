TRAVEL

Lyft driver leaves man in parking lot after allegedly realizing he would only make $6

EMBED </>More Videos

Lyft driver leaves man in parking lot (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
A pilot said he was shocked when his Lyft driver left him in a California parking lot.

It happened in the middle of his ride to LAX.

"Dude. I use the app to get a driver, now you're just dropping me off in a parking lot?" the passenger is heard saying on video.

"Yes," the Lyft driver replied.

The Lyft driver apparently became agitated and cut the trip short after realizing he would only make $6 on the ride.

SEE ALSO: Uber driver says GPS made him drive down the steps

EMBED More News Videos

Uber driver says GPS made him drive down the steps.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travellyftu.s. & worldcaught on videoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
6 totally unusual roadside attractions on your way to West Texas
TripAdvisor ranks Southwest Airlines as one of the world's best
Consumer Reports: Top airlines for your next vacation
Bus company involved in deadly Mexico crash has history of violations
More Travel
Top Stories
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Ex-deputy and husband want deadly Denny's fight trial moved
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Long line stretches outside 'Domecoming' celebration
Spa worker charged with prostitution wanted by deputies
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Man allegedly grazed in road rage shooting on 249
Show More
Celebrities you didn't know were born in Houston
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
More News