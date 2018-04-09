Man who announced killings of his mom and friend on Facebook found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of a man who was suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee may have been found, authorities say. (KTRK)

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee --
A fugitive appears to have killed himself in Mississippi after announcing on social media that he killed his mother and a friend in Tennessee.

Casey Lawhorn appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting Vi Lawhorn and his friend Avery Gaines, of Ringgold, Georgia, on Sunday in East Ridge, Tennessee, according to a statement from Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson. His body was found Monday morning in Vossburg, Mississippi.


Lawhorn "used social media to announce he had murdered his mother and friend," according to a statement from Mississippi Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain.

East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that Lawhorn notified authorities about the bodies, then fled the state. His empty car was along Interstate 59.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmanhunthomicide
Top Stories
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Ex-deputy and husband want deadly Denny's fight trial moved
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Long line stretches outside 'Domecoming' celebration
Spa worker charged with prostitution wanted by deputies
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Man allegedly grazed in road rage shooting on 249
Show More
Celebrities you didn't know were born in Houston
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
More News