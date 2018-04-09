PETS & ANIMALS

Bobcat hardly rattled by snake during sidewalk showdown in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

A bobcat faced off with a snake on a sidewalk. (KTRK)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona --
You probably wouldn't want to get caught in the middle of this showdown.

A bobcat and a snake fought it out on an Arizona sidewalk, putting on a show for the real estate agent who caught the whole thing on camera.

"I slam on the brakes, and I realize there's a rattlesnake right in front of him and he's almost toying with it, almost like playing with it," real estate agent Laura Lucky told KNXV.

The rattlesnake got in a couple of shots, but the fast-acting cat prevailed, grabbing the snake and carrying it away in its mouth.

Lucky was showing homes to out-of-state clients in north Scottsdale when it happened.

"I was telling my clients, don't expect this. Please don't be worried because I swear bobcats are harmless and rattlesnakes you just stay away from and they won't bother you," she said.

Animal experts say bobcats are not immune to rattler venom. If the cat was bitten, it would have been in a lot of pain.

However, it's normal behavior for bobcats to take on snakes, even if they're venomous.

No word if Lucky's clients were sold on the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldsnakecatscaught on cameraArizona
PETS & ANIMALS
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
Kitty cop! Mich. police department on the hunt for a police cat
VIDEO: Earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest
Dolphin beached on High Island after attack
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Ex-deputy and husband want deadly Denny's fight trial moved
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Long line stretches outside 'Domecoming' celebration
Spa worker charged with prostitution wanted by deputies
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Man allegedly grazed in road rage shooting on 249
Show More
Celebrities you didn't know were born in Houston
Houston animal shelter facing increase in distemper cases
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
More News