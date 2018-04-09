ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles, quarantined from baby son

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on the Broadway star's health scare.

NEW YORK --
Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with shingles, saying he caught it early and that he had been quarantined from his 8-week-old son.

The Associated Press had reported that he also said on Twitter his ophthalmologist had blurred his eyes and that he was wearing a mask during treatment. But Miranda tweeted Friday that his mask reference and accompanying "Phantom of the Opera" gif were a joke, and his blurred eyes a part of his medical exam. He tweeted, "Sorry. I'm fine. Not wearing a mask."

Miranda said he was staying with parents nearby.

The 38-year-old wrote the music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash "Hamilton."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlin-manuel mirandahamiltonbroadwayillness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Houston Art Car Parade
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary
Report: Amazon to turn 'Lord of the Rings' into TV series
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Houston animal shelter facing distemper outbreak
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Backpage.com founders charged in alleged prostitution scheme
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Long line stretches outside of 'Domecoming'
Man who announced killings on Facebook found dead
Chef Bruce Molzan appears in court on child indecency charges
Queen Mary is renting out this 'haunted' room
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
More News