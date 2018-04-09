Texas National Guard troops deployed to the border

#Texas #NationalGuard Lakota aircraft currently on their way to the US -Mexico border. pic.twitter.com/kFnlNnNBtx — Texas Military Dept (@TXMilitary) April 7, 2018

Families will say goodbye as dozens of Texas National Guard troops are deployed to the border.The Texas Military Department tweeted a photo with the caption "Texas National Guard is currently on ground across the Texas-Mexico border with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, preparing for more operations and troops."President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he wanted to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is built."We're going to be doing things militarily. Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump said, calling the measure a "big step."Nearly 500 members will be sent to five different sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border today.As many as 4,000 troops will be sent over the next few months.Sending military to the border, in the form of National Guard troops, has been done before. In 2006, under Operation Jump Start, 6,000 troops were sent to the border in an effort to increase security and surveillance. The operation used the National Guard to assist border patrol with non-law enforcement duties while additional border agents were hired and trained.The number declined during the second year to about 3,000.Over the two years, about 29,000 National Guard forces participated in the missions, as forces rotated in and out.