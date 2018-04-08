Police searching for male suspects and woman after man shot in motel room

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for two men and a woman after a man was shot at a motel in northeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for two men and a woman after a man was shot at a motel in northeast Houston.

Sunday morning, police were called to the Crosstimbers Inn off the Eastex Freeway.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man who appeared to have been shot in the stomach.

He was then taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

He told police he heard a knock on the door of his motel room. When he opened the door, two men were outside.

Investigators said one of the men shot the victim and stole his white Ford Taurus.

Police say there are also searching for a woman who was in the victim's room at the time of the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found may be murder suspect who confessed on Facebook
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
21 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Show More
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
Video of girl's terrified reaction to Easter bunny goes viral
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday
More News