Downtown Disney's new attractions include 'Star Wars' hyper-reality experience

By
ANAHEIM, California --
There are some new and exciting additions popping up in Downtown Disney, including a hyper-reality experience that allows you to enter the "Star Wars" world.

Downtown Disney's "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" was a collaboration between companies The Void and ILMxLAB. It basically allows the user to walk into "Star Wars" with friends and family and actually live and breathe in that world, said John Kirkpatrick, chief marketing officer of The Void.

Disney fans, listen up! Downtown Disney is adding some new attractions - including a brewery.


"As a guy that grew up with 'Star Wars,' I waited decades to walk into that world, and now you can," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick described The Void as the global leader in hyper-reality experiences.

"Basically, we take the idea of virtual reality and break the glass ceiling. You can touch, feel, smell, look and interact with friends and family in ways you've never been able to do before," he said.

In addition to "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire," other newcomers to Downtown Disney include Disney Home, which feature Disney-themed home goods, and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, a 40,000-square-foot, two-story bowling alley.
