FAMILY & PARENTING

Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships

EMBED </>More Videos

Can dirty dishes ruin a relationship? Monica Malpass reports during Action News at noon on April 5, 2018.

The key to a happy relationship may be in the kitchen sink.

Researchers say the number one chore most likely to ruin a relationship is washing the dishes.

The study by The Council of Contemporary Families compared a number of household chores and found that women want to split the responsibility of doing the dishes more than any other chore.

Women who constantly do the dishes report conflict and less satisfaction in their relationship than those who split the responsibility with their partner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyrelationshipsmarriagestudy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight
Full of joy! Watch boy try wheelchair swing for the first time
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket
Manhunt underway for man accused of killing mom, friend
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
8-HOUR FORECAST: Clouds overnight with 20% rain chance
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Rockets playoff tickets go on sale Monday
Driver found dead inside submerged car in Montgomery Co.
Show More
Man climbs crane over Hollywood Boulevard in LA
Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack
Spring resident Patrick Reed wins Masters, earning 1st title
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
$5,000 reward offered for info on credit card thieves
More News