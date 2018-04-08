Police say woman was stabbed by boyfriend while she slept

Police say a woman was stabbed by her boyfriend while she slept in northeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed by her boyfriend while she was sleeping.

It happened on Chatwood and Arlen in northeast Houston around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the woman was stabbed in the face and abdomen.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim is talking to investigators and providing information about the man she says attacked her.

She claims he entered the home and stabbed her.

There were children in the home during the attack but they were not hurt.
